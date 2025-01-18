‘Now all we have is memories’: Fire destroys beloved bar and grill near Winona

Fire destroys beloved bar and grill near Winona

Throughout Friday, smoke continued to rise from the Black Horse Bar and Grill, with firefighters putting out hotspots.

“It’s sad, I saw it and I was almost in tears,” declared Kenzie Radawitz from Winona.

A gutted shell is all that’s left of the Homer Township bar after flames broke out around 3:15 a.m. Friday.



“Flames as 6-7-8 stories high, that’s how well it was burning,” recalls owner Bill Kozlowski, who arrived at the scene before dawn.

Shocked at what he saw and looking for answers.



“According to the fire chief, he thinks that it comes from the kitchen, but they’re not the final say,” Kozlowski says. “Got to get the final word from the fire marshal.”



The only person inside was the cook, who lived in an upstairs apartment and escaped with only the clothes on his back.



“I know he lived above the bar, but he got out and that’s what matters, that he’s safe and nothing happened to him,” Radawitz explained.



The flames reignited at least once, forcing firefighters to return to the scene.

Twelve hours after the fire began, it was still smoldering.

The Black Horse is considered an institution in town — it’s been around since the 1940s.

But now, it’s a total loss.



Kozlowski spoke with the bar manager early Friday.

“He was very distraught, and I think he was in shock,” he says. “He didn’t know what he was going to do.”



”All I know is that I love this place and I’m very sad about it,” added Madeline McCondille, a waitress at the bar.



Kozlowski says the building was equipped with fire sprinklers, but an official cause remains under investigation.

A crowdfunding effort has been set up to help with expenses.

“Had a lot of fun there, A lot of good clientele, you know,” Kozlowski says. “But now all we have is memories.”