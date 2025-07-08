Not all fun and games: Camps have robust emergency preparedness plans

In light of the lost campers and counselors in Texas, safety is top of mind for parents when it comes to sending their kids to camp, even here in Minnesota.

“Wildfires, smoke, high heat, flooding. We really get into the nitty gritty details of what it looks like to react,” said Michel Tigan, senior vice president of Adventure and Camp Operations for YMCA of the North.

The YMCA operates 18 locations across the region, and they are forced to plan for all types of weather.

The most common weather event they prepare for is thunderstorms. They say there is one just about every week of camp.

They have a storm shelter in the basement of the dining hall, and they practice emergency weather drills with staff and campers every Sunday of the summer.

All YMCA camps are accredited by the American Camp Association, which can be a good tool for parents. Camps have to pass a long inspection list, are checked yearly and have to submit a series of emergency preparedness plans.