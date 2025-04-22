Northfield residents warned of elevated levels of manganese in drinking water, advised to use bottled water or filter

Northfield residents are being advised to use bottled water or reverse osmosis filtration for drinking water in light of the city council’s decision to reject plans for a new water treatment facility.

The level of manganese in drinking water is a concern, according to city officials. Elevated levels of manganese can lead to memory issues, attention deficits and problems with motor skills.

Infants under one year old are particularly susceptible to exposure, the city added.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the threshold for manganese in drinking water for infants under one year old is 100 micrograms per liter. A spokesperson for the City of Northfield said three of the five wells currently test above the 100 microgram level.

City officials say tap water is still safe to use for bathing, laundry and other household uses.

The rejected water treatment facility was previously approved by the 2024 city council, but council members later voted to rescind that decision due to higher-than-expected bids from consultants, which increased the project’s cost by tens of millions of dollars.

City Administrator Ben Martig said, “We are caught between a rock and a hard place. No one is voting against healthy drinking water, but construction costs are skyrocketing in the current economic climate. While our staff are disappointed with the current situation, we understand that councilors are working diligently to reflect the will of the people that elected them. Unfortunately, delays will likely only increase costs in the future, meaning we may end up getting a poorer facility for the same or more money. Nobody wants that but it is the hard reality of the world we live in.”

If you are caring for infants or are pregnant, immunocompromised or elderly, Northfield officials say experts suggest you should:

Use bottled water for your drinking water or infant formulas

Install a distillation system in your home or purchase distilled water

Install a reverse osmosis water system in your home

Utilize a water softener that is connected to your drinking water faucet (most are not).

Northfield Utilities Manager Justin Wagner said in a statement, “Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to provide Northfield residents and the people who work here with all the pertinent information available to help them make decisions that impact their daily lives. Furthermore, I encourage all Northfielders to educate themselves on the issues to help you and your elected officials to make the best decisions possible for the city and your loved ones.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the City of Northfield for a timeline on when people can expect to drink tap water again, and has not yet received a response.