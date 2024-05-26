North St. Paul shooting leaves 4 injured

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on 17th Avenue.

North St. Paul police are asking community members for help as they investigate a shooting left four people injured late Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of 17th Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a report of an assault that involved shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a group of people had gathered at Casey Lake Park earlier in the evening, and while people arrived, shots were fired. Neighbors tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they believe a high school graduation party was happening.

The four people who were hit were hospitalized to receive treatment. Their age and names haven’t been released as of this time.

No word on the extent of their injuries, or their condition.

Police are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses as they look for the person – or persons – responsible.

As of this time, police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call investigators at 651-747-2444.