North Minneapolis seeing decade-low rate of gun violence, community playing big role

Minneapolis leaders say work to lower crime rates in the city’s northside is resulting in a decade-low rate of gun violence.

From focused enforcement and partnerships with state and federal agencies to the strengthening and creation of community partnerships, Mayor Jacob Frey says while great strides have been taken, the work isn’t over.

“We need to talk about the northside differently,” Mayor Frey said. “Pure and simple, crime is down on the northside, and specifically, violent crime is down on the northside by more than any time in about a decade.”

To start the year in north Minneapolis, city data shows a more than 25% decrease in 911 calls for gunshots compared to the same time last year — it also states a 22% drop in weapon law violations and that homicides are down nearly 67%.

“I know this is a direct result of the pride that exists on the northside that the residents have stepping up, stepping in and supporting the police officers that are there,” Chief O’Hara said.

O’Hara credits the community and state efforts to get a handle on the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue with helping, too — he said there was one person shot there last year, compared to at least 30 people each year since 2020.

Both the chief and mayor also said federal prosecutors putting dozens of suspected gang members away over the last couple of years is playing a big role in the improved numbers.

Community members and stakeholders say they can tell the difference.

“We have seen declines, which is good – do we have more work to do? Absolutely,” Pastor Jalilia Abdul-Brown, with Shiloh Temple International Ministries, said.

Shiloh Temple is a pillar of the northside, nestled along West Broadway.

“The future is bright for those on the northside,” Pastor Abdul-Brown said. “Once you see faith mixed with government, mixed with community, and we all come together for solutions, we can [get] more done together than apart.”