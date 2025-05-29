North Metro community demanding change for ‘dangerous’ stretch of highway

There have been at least six crashes along a one-mile stretch of Highway 47 in St. Francis since the start of the year, according to police.

The stretch runs from 229th Avenue to Ambassador Boulevard and includes multiple schools and businesses.

In March, a young man on an e-bike was killed after being hit by a bus.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has covered other serious crashes along that stretch of road, including back in 2018, when two young girls were hospitalized after being hit by a car in the crosswalk on their way to school.

The City of St. Francis, Anoka County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) have been looking at ways to revamp the roadway ever since the 2018 crash.

The latest plan includes installing four roundabouts along that stretch of highway, with construction slated to begin in 2028.

However, after the deadly crash this spring, MnDOT said temporary safety measures were also being considered, sharing this statement with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “MnDOT will work alongside the City and County to identify interim measures that can be taken before the final project is complete.”

Two months later, people in the community are voicing frustration over a lack of communication and progress.

“It’s scary and it’s only a matter of time before someone else gets hit,” said Kelsey Marin, who has lived in St. Francis for eight years. “I absolutely feel that feet are being dragged and it’s going to be at the expense of human life.”

Marin said she avoids driving along Highway 47 due to safety concerns.

“This section turns into a racetrack with people trying to get around each other,” Marin said. “It’s just a very, very unsafe road.”

In addition to speeding, she said she has also witnessed close calls with cars trying to cross the busy highway at various intersections.

She said she reached out to officials multiple times in an attempt to learn more about the temporary plan to boost safety.

“There’s been no communication by the city as to next steps and ETAs, what dates this is going to be done by,” Marin said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS received a response from MnDOT on Thursday about the interim safety plan, which said, “MnDOT is exploring the possibility of constructing a temporary roundabout as part of a demonstration project at the intersection of Highway 47 and Ambassador Road/Anoka County Road 28 in St. Francis. A temporary roundabout will provide short-term safety benefits and allow the public to use a version of the future design to experience the benefits of a roundabout. Engineering is needed to assess the implementation of the temporary roundabout, as well as coordination with the current city-led project to ensure compliance with the project delivery process.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also asked the City of St. Francis to comment on the plan.

“Things take time, which is a tough answer,” said City Administrator Kate Thunstrom.

Thunstrom said city engineers are working with MnDOT to look at what exactly can be done and how much it would cost, although there is currently no timeframe for the project.



“We’re working on it, we’re doing the best we can and we’re going to get there, it’s just not as fast as people would like,” Thunstrom said. “It feels slow, but again, there’s a lot being done that people just don’t see.”

Thunstrom also shared a statement about the long-term plan, “The City has also contracted with an engineering firm to begin the preliminary design and environmental work needed for the long-term changes to the corridor. They are working on data and the proposed roadway changes that would address resident concerns of safety, speed and traffic movement,” noting it will be an “unprecedented” road construction project for the City of St. Francis.