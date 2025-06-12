North Carolina mass shooting suspect arrested in Minnesota

A suspect in a North Carolina mass shooting earlier this month was arrested in Rogers on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 27-year-old Charles Rodell Kincaid III is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a June 1 mass shooting in Catawba County, N.C., that killed a person and injured 11.

As previously reported, a statement from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said 58-year-old Shawn Patrick Hood, of Lenoir, was killed, the oldest of the victims who ranged in age from as young as 16.

Officials say Kincaid is the latest person to be charged as part of the investigation.

The North Star Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.