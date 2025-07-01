Nonprofits weigh in on potential impacts to SNAP benefits under ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

There are concerns that restricting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could send more people to nonprofits, but those food providers are already seeing an increase in visitors, in part due to rising costs.

Some Twin Cities nonprofits explained that if more people lose SNAP benefits under President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” their demand will increase.

“I look at it as a way for me to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Shatan Braziel said while serving Minnesotans at a food shelf. “It’s very important because hunger is a big issue in the world and in our community.”



At Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Minnesotans in need are missing one less meal.



“The smiles on people’s faces when they leave, when they greet me, and then they see my smile, I think it’s a win-win,” Braziel said.



Braziel has been on the other side of the serving table.



He has a job, but uses Loaves and Fishes food services to keep food on the table. He said it improves his quality of life.

“There’s a common perception of people that need food assistance that they are not working. What do you see firsthand?” Brittney Ermon, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter, asked.



“We don’t see that. I mean, of course, we do see people that are unhoused and aren’t working, and that’s a portion of our work,” Kiley Benson, Loaves & Fishes executive director, said.



Benson said they survey their guests and the vast majority are working Minnesotans.



He explained that even those with jobs need to access the services because of reasons that range from the expensive price of food to an unexpected expense or loss.

Benson said those who need food assistance and are unemployed are often in transitional housing, or facing homelessness or addiction.



“Services are here to be a hand up out of a situation or away from a circumstance,” Benson said. “Granted, everybody’s going to find a way maybe to use something if they need to: some for good reasons, some for bad, but I encourage everybody to go out [and] look for these services.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to a few smaller food shelves in Twin Cities churches over the phone. They said the need has been growing rapidly since the pandemic and they believe it will only get worse.