No timeline for more ‘violence interrupter groups’; Minneapolis businesses speak to the crime cost of crime

In the shadows of downtown Minneapolis, just south of Interstate 94, you’ll find the Stevens Square-Loring Heights Community of about 4,500 residents.

It’s a neighborhood that Minneapolis City Hall staff identified, based on crime data, as in need of a violence interrupter group — people who try to stop violence before it occurs — to address safety.

The city hasn’t filled a contract yet for the community.

In May and June, several businesses paid for their own “violence interrupters” to be in the neighborhood.

“The point where you feel like you have exhausted all of your options, you take matters into your own hands,” said Lydia Millard, Executive Director, Stevens Square Community Organization.

However, in July, the program was discontinued due to the high cost.

Mike Finkelstein, a building owner in the neighborhood, explained the cost of deterring crime. “It’s not the check that you write to the violence interrupter group, or private security, or off-duty MPD,” Finkelstein said. “There’s all these intangible costs that come into play — reduced rents, not being able to lease space or apartments, it’s a real impact.”

Finkelstein’s comments were echoed by another property owner, who spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS off-camera, saying it’s tough to keep tenants in their properties, calling it a “revolving door.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS requested an interview with the City of Minneapolis Neighborhood Safety Department regarding the violence interrupter contracts.

Due to scheduling constraints, the department offered to answer questions via email.

“The delays in finalizing the contracts are largely due to the comprehensive reform of contracts related to strict oversight in order to ensure that the Minneapolis program more closely follows the evidence-based Cure Violence Global model. These changes are essential to improving program effectiveness, transparency, and accountability,” wrote a City of Minneapolis spokesperson.

Neighborhood Safety added that they are “actively working to identify violence prevention services to support this neighborhood” for the Stevens Square.

A previous violence interrupter contract had been offered to a community group for the Stevens Square area.

The group declined to accept the contract, according to the city.

Back in June, when the City Council was briefed on the contract process, Council member Katie Cashman raised frustrations.

“I’m incredibly disappointed with this news and the timeline for this service being put off,” said Council member Katie Cashman.

Neighborhood Safety shared that violence interrupter vendors, Sabathani and Restoration, Inc., are under contract and working in the Central/Powderhorn and near North/Jordan neighborhoods.

There are also violence prevention groups working in North Minneapolis, under contract by the city.

Back in Stevens Square, Millard said the community is making efforts to address crime and demonstrate the spirit of the community by looking out for one another.

“We still have a glimmer of hope that things can get better, that things will get better,” Millard said.

“There’s not a magic bullet — it’s going to change and [there are] different ways of thinking on different levels,” Finkelstein said about addressing crime.