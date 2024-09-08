No threat to public following shots fired at Northtown Mall in Blaine

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is on the scene at Northtown Mall in Blaine, where shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Blaine Police Department said officers from Blaine and neighboring jurisdictions responded to the mall around 3:30 p.m. and “contained the scene.”

Details on what led up to the incident and more information is not available at this time, police say.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident.

Law enforcement says there is no longer a threat to people at and near the mall.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured footage of crime scene tape around the doors of the mall entrance. Bullet casings and broken glass could also be seen outside of the mall.

A post on X from Metro Transit said the Northtown Transit Ctr Gate A – Stop #57165 is closed for Route 10 due to police activity.