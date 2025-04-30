‘No one was listening’: Bill aims to keep large-scale data centers out of residential areas amid Farmington neighbor concerns

Concern over plans for a massive and controversial data center in the City of Farmington has made it to the State Capitol.

A group of residents in Farmington recently sued the city as it moves forward with Denver-based development company Tract’s plans to build a more than 340-acre facility on the city’s east side, comprising several warehouse-sized buildings full of computing equipment to store digital data.

Opposed neighbors worry that once the buildings go up, the serenity they moved there for will be no more, and that their property values will drop.

Sen. Bill Lieske (R-Lonsdale) said he started hearing those concerns from constituents around the time they talked to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last summer.

He said several data centers have recently been built or are in the works in his district, and he’s generally in favor of them.

The difference between Farmington and the others is its proposed proximity to residential homes.

“I have not heard of any other being built on former residential properties. So that’s what’s most shocking to me,” Sen. Lieske said in an interview on Wednesday.

“It felt like no one was listening to the people that were gonna be most affected,” he added, speaking of city officials and Tract.

“There was no communication, give and take. It was, ‘We’re doing this.’ And the constituents were yelling, ‘Hey, but what about this? What about that?’ And no one was listening to them, and so that was the number one concern for me, is why I got involved.”

Lieske penned a bill that would only allow data centers larger than 800,000 square feet on industrially zoned land.

If passed, Tract’s plans to build a nearly 15 million square foot facility, in part, on former residential land in Farmington wouldn’t fly.

“It’s basically saying, ‘Hey, if you want to build a data center, that’s great. You just have to build it where it makes sense,'” Lieske said.

In separate statements, neither Farmington nor Tract took a formal position on the bill.

In an email responding to questions, Farmington Planning Manager Tony Wippler said, “In February, the city provided comments to Chair Xiong and members of the Senate State and Local Governance Committee sharing our concerns about how this proposed legislation would impact the ability of local governments to make decisions at the local level.”

In a separate email statement attributed to Tract, the company confirmed plans to move forward, saying the data center has “…strong support” and it would “…deliver good-paying jobs, strengthen the city’s tax base, and provide $18 million directly to the Farmington Public School District.”

Lieske questioned the significance of job production in the long term.

“In all honesty, those facilities, they run on very low numbers of employees once they’re built, and so I don’t know that they add long-term career paths for people, which is kind of unfortunate. Plus, it’s a very specialized job opportunity,” he said.

“It would bring in more taxes. There’s no question about it. Again, it’s a multi-billion-dollar building… And again, generally, I don’t agree with regulations on businesses. That’s not who I normally am. But in this case, the constituents are being hurt, and so they need to be heard. And that’s the purpose of this legislation.”

The bill to limit where data centers can be built was sitting in committee as of this report.

Just last week, the Metropolitan Council approved the City’s request to rezone some residential land.

A final vote is expected in May.