No injuries after 2 crashes involving bears in Chisago County overnight

Chisago County officials had a unique night on Saturday responding to two separate crashes in which a vehicle hit a bear.

Deputies initially responded to the area of Almelund on County Road 9 for a report of a crash in which a truck hit a bear, according to a post on X.

Chisago County officials used thermal imaging to attempt to find the bear, but were unsuccessful.

Then, in the early morning hours on Sunday, deputies responded to a crash on I-35E involving a bear.

A post on X from Chisago County said no one was injured in that crash, and the vehicle was still driveable.

A spokesperson for the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is not used to the occurrence of two crashes involving bears in one night.