No felony charges for Robbinsdale Area Schools assistant principal

Golden Valley Police asked the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to charge an assistant principal at Robbinsdale-Academy Highview School with felony obstruction after the principal allegedly hid brass knuckles that were used by one student to attack another student at the school in late November.

A Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson issued the following statement:

“After careful review of this matter, including review of body camera video, it was determined that felony charges are not appropriate. Additionally, Mr. Burrage’s actions did not prevent charges from moving forward on the youth who was involved in the underlying assault. Strong partnerships with schools are critical to our shared goal of improving community safety. School officials have inherent authority to discipline pursuant to school policies and likely regularly encounter contraband. Felony charges in this situation would have a dramatic chilling effect on school officials’ willingness to report to law enforcement or to intervene when contraband is found.”

Aileen White is part of a parents and community group that sent a letter to Robbinsdale Area Schools asking for a full investigation and complete transparency after it is finished.

“This individual took it upon themselves to hide, allegedly hide something,” said White. “If the person is found to be at fault, I think yes, they should not allowed to be in either our schools or in that position.”

Robbinsdale Area Schools declined an interview, but a spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they had done a “thorough investigation” but did not comment further.

Attempts to reach the assistant principal for comment have been unsuccessful.