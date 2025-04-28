No arrests after man is shot, killed in Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis

A man is dead after he was shot late Sunday night in south Minneapolis, police say.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of 29th Street East and Clinton Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died. The victim’s name and cause of death will be released at a later time.

Police say they have not made any arrests. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

“In cases like this, we need someone to speak on behalf of the deceased,” O’Hara said in a statement. “Even the smallest detail could be crucial as our investigators work to determine what happened to this man.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.