No arrests after domestic incident leads to standoff in St. Paul

Police were at an apartment in St. Paul for several hours on Sunday after a domestic incident led to a standoff.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a domestic incident, according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul police.

The victim who called the police said her ex came into the apartment and began breaking things before he threatened to shoot her.

The suspect, who was said to have a gun, refused to come out of the apartment, according to police.

SWAT teams also responded to the scene and entered the apartment after several hours.

Law enforcement says the suspect was not in the apartment when they entered. No arrests were made.