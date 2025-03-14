Nine guilty pleas in case of teddy bears stuffed with drugs mailed to Minnesota

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says nine drug dealers pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Twin Cities and across the state.

The dealers are accused of arranging for the delivery of more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl to Minnesota. The drugs were stuffed inside teddy bears and other stuffed toys.

RELATED: Charges: Fentanyl ring hid drugs in stuffed animals, distributed around state

They were caught after an investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Dakota County Drug Task Force, the Washington County Drug Task Force and the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

All of the suspects pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.