Night of terror puts spotlight on vulnerability of public officials

Even law enforcement officials were chilled by the night of terror Saturday that left one state representative and her husband dead and a state senator and his wife seriously wounded.

“Political assassinations are rare,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson at a news conference on Monday while detailing the charges against 57-year-old Vance Boelter. “They strike at the very core of our democracy. But the details of Boelter’s crime are even worse. They are truly chilling.”

For the first time, authorities revealed that in between the shootings that left Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette seriously wounded and the shooting deaths of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, Boelter stopped at the homes of two other lawmakers early Saturday.

At the news conference with state and federal law enforcement, they showed images of Boelter wearing a “hyper-realistic silicone mask” at the front door of a DFL state representative in Maple Grove.

“Again, the images, as you see on the screen, are haunting,” Thompson said. “And fortunately, the state representative was not home. She and her family were on vacation.”

When no one answered the door there, a criminal complaint says Boelter moved on to another potential target. “Boelter then traveled to the home of a state senator who lived in New Hope, Minnesota,” Thompson said. “He parked in the street in that same black SUV with the police license plates.” That’s the police look-alike vehicle the suspect was known to be driving.

Fortunately, New Hope Police had dispatched an officer to the home of Sen. Ann Rest to check on her after the Hoffman shooting at 2 a.m.

An officer arrived at Rest’s home at 2:36 a.m. and saw what looked like a police vehicle parked outside. The officer attempted to communicate with the man in the vehicle, but he refused to respond. The officer went to check on Rest, and after determining she was okay, the officer came back out, and the fake police car was gone.

“I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning,” Rest said in a statement released Monday. “I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life.”

However, despite that close call with police, Boelter moved on to Hortman’s house, where he committed two murders.

It raises new concerns about the relatively easy availability of home addresses of public officials.

On Monday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned a candidate registration website has been temporarily taken down for “security” reasons, although the web page says it’s down for “maintenance.” We’ve also noticed that the places of residence and businesses for state lawmakers are no longer listed on the Minnesota Legislative website.

