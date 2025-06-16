Nicole Mitchell burglary trial postponed due to shootings of Hortman, Hoffman, spouses

The jury trial in Senator Nicole Mitchell’s burglary case, which was scheduled to begin Monday morning, has been postponed due to the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman, and their spouses early Saturday morning, according to a court spokesperson.

Instead of jury selection, there will be a hearing requesting that the trial be postponed, the spokesperson said. The hearing will be held via Zoom.

Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, 58, were shot and killed Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.” DFL State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times at their home in Champlin.

Vance Boelter, the man suspected in both shootings, is still at large.

Mitchell is accused of using a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes in April of 2024.

