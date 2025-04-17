NHL announces schedule for first round of playoffs, Wild to play in Vegas Tuesday

Minnesota hockey fans now know when the Wild will be on the ice during this year’s NHL playoffs.

On Thursday, the league announced the Minnesota Wild will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20 for Game 1 against the Golden Knights in the best-of-seven series. The game starts at 9 p.m. CT. That game will air on ESPN, SN, SN360 and TVAS.

The full schedule for the series can be found below. Games 1 and 2 will be in Vegas, while games 3 and 4 will be in St. Paul. If needed, games 5, 6 and 7 will alternate between Las Vegas, St. Paul and back to Las Vegas. All times listed are in Central Time:

Game 2: 10 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 22 – airing on ESPN, SN, SN360 and TVAS

Game 3: 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 – airing on TBS, truTV, Max, SN360, TVAS 2

Game 4: 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 – airing on TBS, truTV, Max, SNW, SNP, SN1, TVAS

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – time is still TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 – time is still TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 3 – time is still TBD

The Wild clinched a playoff spot earlier this week after an overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.

