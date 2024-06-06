Newly released reports offer additional details into Minneapolis shooting last week

Newly released reports from the city of Minneapolis offer additional details into the shooting last week that left three people — including Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell and the suspected shooter — dead.

Several other people, including a second officer and a firefighter, were injured.

RELATED: ‘Ambushed’ Minneapolis police officer escorted to medical examiner’s office, flags ordered to fly at half-staff | Fallen MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell remembered as ‘incredible father,’ ‘hero’ with ‘very bright future’

As previously reported, first responders were called to a report of a shooting at 2221 Blaisdell Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

According to one of the reports, a caller said their boyfriend had been shot in the head, before then adding that a second person had been shot in another room. One of the two people was a 36-year-old man who wasn’t breathing.

The medical examiner later revealed that Osman Said Jimale, 32, died in the apartment building.

Around 5:18 p.m. a caller reported hearing three to four shots and seeing someone on the ground.

The report states that the call was changed from “shooting” to “officer needs help” around a minute later.

Around 5:20 p.m., a caller reported seeing an officer down.

The report notes that a man told dispatch that he intentionally hit someone with his car and then the person pulled something from his waistband and the caller heard shots. The caller said he hit the man with his car because he was assaulting someone on a motorized scooter, but it’s unclear at this time what the assault entailed. It appears this crash happened before the shooting.

It’s unclear at what point the second officer was shot, but at 5:25 p.m., the report states that one officer had critical injuries and one had substantial injuries. At this point, the officers were on their way to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Another report from Minneapolis Fire Department states that crews were called to the report of two people shot inside the apartment and came across an officer and another victim down in the street. Fire crew then radioed to dispatch that there was an active shooter in the area and that two people were down, including an officer.

Fire crews reported that the shooter, later identified as Mustafa Mohamed, was down next to the officer and dispatch warned that he was still alive and to stay back.

At one point, fire crews were taking cover behind a fire truck, the report states. More officers then arrived at the scene and covered fire crews, who were able to pick up the injured officer and put him in the back of a squad car. The injured officer was brought to the hospital and was unconscious.

Later, medics were brought into the apartment building and confirmed that one person was dead and another had been shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed days later that Mitchell got out of his car and approached Mohamed, who was sitting next to a parked vehicle. Mitchell asked Mohamed if he was hurt and needed help when, without warning, Mohamed pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell at close range. Mitchell then fell to the ground and later died at the hospital.

More officers arrived at the scene and saw Mohamed continuing to shoot Mitchell. As officers approached, Mohamed started shooting at them.

Officers Kapinos and Kittock returned fire, hitting Mohamed. Officers attempted to provide aid but Mohamed died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kittock was injured in the exchange of gunfire but was treated and released from the hospital.