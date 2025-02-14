New York State Police: Minnesota man found dead after months of torture; 5 charged

Five people have been formally charged with second-degree murder after a Minnesota man was found dead in a field after he went missing, according to authorities in New York.

On Friday, officials with New York State Police announced the body of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist had been found, adding he had “endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse” and that they haven’t ruled out the potential of a hate crime.

According to police, Nordquist had arrived in New York state sometime in September and had been staying at Patty’s Lodge in Hopewell.

The five people who police identified as suspects are:

Patrick A. Goodwin

Jennifer A. Quijano

Kyle R. Sage

Emily Jean Motyka

Precious N. Arzuaga

Jim Ritts, the Ontario County District Attorney, said “This is by far the worst homicide investigation that our office has ever been a part of. It is an ongoing investigation, so we are necessarily limited in the things that we can talk about. But no human being should have to endure what Sam endured.”

Ritts also said “the facts and the circumstances of this crime are beyond depraved.”

Nordquists’s body was found in Benton, located southeast of Rochester, New York. A map showing that location can be found below.

