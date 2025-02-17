New York law enforcement: Minnesota man who was tortured, killed knew assailants

A transgender Minnesota man who was found dead in a field in New York knew his assailants, New York State officials confirmed Sunday.

Last week, law enforcement confirmed that the body of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist was found in Benton, located southeast of Rochester, New York.

At that time, police said Nordquist had “endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse” through repeated acts of violence and torture from late December to sometime in February.

In a joint press release on Sunday from the Ontario County District Attorney and the New York State Police, authorities confirmed Nordquist and his assailants knew each other and identified as LGBTQ+. Officials added that one of the suspects lived with Nordquist “in the time period leading up to the instant offense.”

New York authorities said they released that information “to help alleviate the understandable concern his [Nordquist’s] murder could be a hate crime.”

According to the release, investigators believe Nordquist was killed in Ontario County and then transported to Yates County “in an effort to conceal his murder.”

The five people who have been charged with second-degree murder, all from various cities of New York state, are:

Patrick A. Goodwin, 30

Jennifer A. Quijano, 30

Kyle R. Sage, 33

Emily Jean Motyka, 19

Precious N. Arzuaga, 38

Sunday’s press release added, “There have been many questions as to whether Sam’s murder was a hate crime. A ‘hate crime’ in New York is defined in Penal Law Sect. 485.05, as an offense committed ‘in whole or in substantial part because of a belief or perception regarding the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct.’ We are still in the early stages of this investigation. While significant evidence has been obtained, we are continuing to follow up on leads brought to the State Police. We urge the community not to speculate into the motive behind the murder as we work to find justice for Sam. At this time we have no indication that Sam’s murder was a hate crime.”

All five suspects were arraigned Friday morning and are being held without bail. Authorities added a preliminary hearing has been set, and that they expect grand jury action soon.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact New York State Police by calling 585-398-4100 or by emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

