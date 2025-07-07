New Wisconsin report raises the alarm about firefighter shortage

Firefighter staffing issues are anticipated to increase in severity and could compromise the safety of communities throughout Wisconsin, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health.

“About half the departments reporting that there are times when they can’t get a full crew with an engine to a fire,” said James Small, Rural EMS Outreach Manager with the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. “Historically, we haven’t supported these systems in ways that we could and now it’s kind of come to a crisis point.”

The June 2025 report surveyed 418 fire chiefs from rural to urban departments across the state of Wisconsin.

The names and departments of the respondents were not included in the findings.

The Elk Mound Fire Department in Dunn County is like other Wisconsin departments trying to find volunteer firefighters to serve the community.

“During the working hours of nine to five, most of the roster is in a bigger city nearby, maybe 20-30 miles away,” said Fire Chief Colin Feuster. “During the day, you may have only a couple… Two to three people are available if you have those.”

The report found other volunteer fire departments across Wisconsin are facing the same issue when trying to find people to cover calls.

“It’s sometimes tough finding new people; you’ve got to get creative on getting people to come in,” Chief Feuster said. “We put a lot of effort into culture — that’s the biggest driving factor of people wanting to stay on your department — you’ve got to make it a good place to be.”

The new report found that of the Wisconsin chiefs surveyed for suggestions to improve recruitment, the response was that the state should offer income and real estate tax reductions for volunteer firefighters.

“You’ve got a lot of people working two jobs trying to make ends meet, and then they families on top it,” Feuster said.

The report found there are more than 25,000 firefighters in Wisconsin.

Almost 50% of firefighters are unpaid volunteers and another 32% are volunteers that receive some monetary compensation but not a full salary.

Consolidating fire districts is another recommendation from fire chiefs who were surveyed, as well as combining staff and budgets to address shortages.

The report also mentioned that voters could see more referendums that would increase taxes to pay operational expenses.

A bill passed the Wisconsin Assembly last month, and now off to the Senate, could provide more financial assistance for volunteer firefighter training. The state set aside tax dollars for grants, so high school students could receive free training to become firefighters.