New veterans memorial to be built in Bloomington

A new memorial in Bloomington will honor all those who have served our nation.

This week, the city approved a veterans memorial to be built in Harrison Park.

The design represents all military branches and uses symbolic dog tags honoring veterans. The memorial will feature walking paths and digital storytelling elements, with space for community gatherings and quiet remembrance.

The nonprofit Bloomington Remembers Veterans is working with the city to help fundraise for the project.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Kate Blessing, with Bloomington Remembers Veterans, said. “Our initial cost is $700,000 for the project, and we are at about $575,000, so we’re right along the way. A tranquil, peaceful place for our veterans to come and to feel appreciated, to feel like their service is being commemorated and celebrated.”

The veterans memorial is set to open in the fall of 2026.