New vendors settling in at the State Fair amid heat wave

It’s day four of the Minnesota State Fair and new vendors are settling into a new chapter of business.

Thousands are back at the fairgrounds to brave the heat and fill their appetites, while new vendors are getting the hang of long lines and quick turnaround.

At the Minnesota State Fair, taste buds do the talking.



“This is the kind of energy that we like,” Tomás Silva, El Burrito Mercado owner, said.



Right in the International Bazaar, El Burrito Mercado is bringing Mexican flavor to the fair, but they’re switching it up.



“To do something that’s authentic Mexican, and not just authentic, but also kind of innovative,” Silva said.



Silva and his team came up with Quesabirria Taquitos, which are deep-fried, rolled tacos filled with beef marinated in red sauce and cheese, topped with salsa verde and crumbled cheese.



Patrons can also order Esquites known as Mexican Street Corn.



Aqua de Sandia Loca, a watermelon drink, was flowing at the stand to cool off in the August heat.

“People have been responding really, really well. Our staff has been great. We’ve been keeping up with the lines really good. We’ve been really busy,” Silva said.

Under the Grandstand Ramp, a food truck is taking fair-goers to Egypt.

“It’s been a dream for me to present my country, my ethnicity and our food in Minnesota, Salma Habib, Kosharina Egyptian cuisine owner, said.



Kosharina is a new vendor serving up a cultural dish for everyone with options from gluten-free to vegan.



The main dish is Koshari. It’s filled with rice, pasta, chickpeas, lentils, tomato sauce, garlicky vinegar “dakkah” sauce, topped with fried onions. Patrons can add chicken or beef.



“It’s been great. We have got a lot of comments, great reviews,” Habib said.



New vendors are getting a seat at the table with thousands of people shedding light on their culture through cuisine.