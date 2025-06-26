New technology at MSP Airport to shorten wait times at customs

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is launching new technology to help travelers get through customs screenings more quickly.

Typically, international travelers wait in a line, hand a passport to a customs officer and answer questions about their travel.

Now, instead of walking up to a desk, passengers at MSP can utilize a screen about the size of a tablet for Enhanced Passenger Processing.

The machine will automatically take a photo of the traveler and do a biometric scan of their face to compare with a photo on file, such as a passport.

Within seconds, the person’s identity is verified and vetted with law enforcement.

“If they don’t have anything to declare and there’s nothing agricultural with them, they are on their way. That’s it,” said Steven Bansbach, public affairs officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “You can use this as an opportunity to get through that line faster.”

Enhanced Passenger Processing, or EPP, launched at MSP on Tuesday.

MSP is now the 12th airport in the country to use the new technology.

Bansbach said EPP is reducing wait times nationwide.

“O’Hare started in the middle of May, and so far the inspection process has dropped from 60 seconds per person to 10 seconds per person,” said Bansbach. “You’re not having to hand a passport, where they have to flip the page, open it up, look at a picture, look at you. It takes time to do that, especially if you’re coming with your family or someone who has maybe a language barrier issue.”

Bansbach said the number of travelers missing their connecting flights is also down by at least 20%.

You do not have to register ahead of time to use the new technology.

It is only for use by U.S. citizens arriving home to the United States.

Any information gathered about a traveler through the new technology is not kept on the server for long, according to Bansbach.

“But if you’re not comfortable with it, if you don’t like doing the biometric screening, just let an officer know when you get there and they’ll go ahead with a standard inspection,” Bansbach said.



The new technology comes at a time of rapidly expanding international travel at MSP.

MSP set a new record of more than 3.5 million international passengers last year.

This year, the airport is offering more nonstop international flights than ever before to 35 destinations.

“The MAC is proud to partner with CBP on this program through dedicated investments in infrastructure and connectivity improvements that enable CBP’s improved screening capabilities for arriving U.S. passengers at MSP,” said Roy Fuhrmann, chief operating officer of the MAC, which owns and operates MSP. “Improved screening efficiency means passengers can clear customs more quickly to conclude their journey at MSP and head home or to make connections and get to their final destination.”