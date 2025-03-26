New Target Field entry system allows fans to walk through gates without stopping

Fans heading to Target Field this year will have an easier way of getting into the ballpark thanks to new technology.

The MLB Go-Ahead Entry System allows fans to walk right through gates.

“Uses your face as your ticket and combines free flow security with facial authentication and access control,” Karil Zaremba with MLB said. “No phone. No bar code. Just your face. Go-ahead entry allows fans an eyes up, hands-free way to enter the ball park.”

RELATED: Twins announce renovated concession areas, ticketless entry and more new upgrades at Target Field

All you have to do to use the system is register and take your photo on the MLB app.

“Use of go-ahead enter is entirely voluntary traditional ticket scanning will remain available at every entrance,” Dave Horsman with the Minnesota Twins said.

The Minnesota Twins season starts tomorrow in St. Louis and the home opener takes place next Thursday against the Houston Astros.