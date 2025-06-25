New rule on Minnesota roads set to go into effect in less than a week

There’s a new rule for Minnesota roads that will allow lane splitting and filtering from motorcycles to keep moving in slowed or stopped traffic.

The law was passed in the 2024 legislative session with bipartisan support to make the roads safer for Minnesotans. It goes into effect July 1.

Advocates explained that this will only work if everyone is on the same page.

“We’ve been out educating car dealerships. We’ve been talking to schools,” Phil Stalboerger, motorcycle rider, said. “This is a new concept for Minnesota. We want to educate as many people as possible.”

Through the BMW Motorcycle Owners Club of Minnesota and law firm partners, Stalboerger is steering the conversation by keeping riders and drivers in the loop about a new law rolling out next month.

His passion stems from a personal experience when his motorcycle was rear-ended at 30 mph, leaving him injured. He also advocated for the law to be passed when it was moving through the legislature in 2024.

Lane splitting is allowed when traffic is moving. It allows a motorcycle to pass another vehicle in the same direction of travel and in the same traffic lane only under these conditions.

Motorcyclists can’t exceed 25 mph while splitting the lane.

Lane filtering is allowed when traffic is not moving. It allows a motorcycle to keep moving through a traffic jam or stopped traffic light by moving to the front.

In both cases, motorcyclists can’t exceed 15 mph over the speed of traffic. Splitting and filtering the lane is only allowed when two or more lanes of traffic are traveling in the same direction.

These new rules of the road do not apply in one-lane construction zones, roundabouts or school zones.

Stalboerger explained he wishes the state had released a campaign about the new rules sooner.

“We delayed this law for over a year to make sure that DPS had enough time to educate, but they chose to wait until like one month before it went into effect,” he said. “In our opinion, it’s like a campaign. Often you need to keep talking about the messages of motorcycle safety and it takes three, four, five times for people to read it and hear it before they start doing it.”

The Department of Public Safety received $200,000 from the legislature to roll out public service announcements.

“We did hold off on some of the messaging, because we didn’t know what that messaging was going to look like,” Jay Bock, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said. “There was some discussion on this legislation, and it could have changed.”

This month, they’ve focused on getting the word out on social media, flyers, and ads with plans to launch a big campaign on July 1 that includes billboards.

“We’re really trying to spearhead that as best we can. I know that $200,000 sounds like a lot of money, but when you’re trying to touch 6 million people over the entire state, we need to be very frugal in how we do it,” Bock said.

Bock explained that both drivers and riders have to be on the same page to execute the law safely and effectively.

“From the motorcycle standpoint, if they can navigate safely, that’s fine, and if they can’t, they need to pull back,” he said. “If you’re a motorist and there’s room there and everything is good, they’re not doing anything wrong. Don’t punish the motorcyclists for being able to use some of those measures in traffic situations.”

If a driver purposely prevents a motorcycle from doing this, you could be charged with a misdemeanor.



See full breakdown of new law HERE.