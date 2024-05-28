New rideshare bill to be ceremoniously signed Tuesday

Under the compromise, drivers will make a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute.

Gov. Tim Walz is set to do a ceremonial signing of new legislation for rideshare drivers in Minnesota. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, he signed the bill, as well as others, into law on Friday.

The bill is a compromise between lawmakers and rideshare companies Uber and Lyft after hours of negotiation at the capitol.

Drivers will now make a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents a minute.

RELATED: Rideshare pay bill advances to Walz’s desk, more time needed for equal rights amendment bill

The deal pre-empts any city ordinance that tries to establish its own minimum rates, like Minneapolis City Council members tried to do earlier this year.

In response to the push in Minneapolis, Uber and Lyft threatened to leave.

RELATED: Minneapolis to drop rideshare minimum wage plan, look to future, council member says

Now, the companies say they will stay, but a spokesperson for Uber says prices will likely go up.

The ceremonial signing is expected to happen shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ full rideshare coverage. You can find KSTP’s legislative tracker by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Minnesota legislature adjourns with chaos, accomplishments