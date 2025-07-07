New Prague city councilors to discuss new police station at Monday meeting

New Prague city councilors will be meeting Monday evening to discuss what some consider a controversial project to build a new, $10 million police station. Some residents there are frustrated with the project, which is already underway.

The biggest concern for residents is that their taxes are going to go up in order to pay for the project, but another issue is the lack of transparency from the city on the construction, because the city didn’t hold a legally required public hearing before they decided to give this project the green light.

New Prague’s mayor told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week that the city caught the mistake two months after they gave the project the go-ahead.

When 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked for a response to residents’ concerns on transparency, Mayor Charles Nickolay said “everyone makes mistakes”, and went on to say that yes, a tax increase is on the horizon, but he adds the amount is still a question mark. However, he hopes to keep that increase between 5-7%.

“There was an error made. NO one knows exactly who made the error, but I think overall the majority of citizens of New Prague understand that we do need a new police station and are supporting it,” said Nickolay.

City leaders say the new station will not only give more room for officers inside but will also be the central hub for first responders.

Monday's meeting begins at 6 p.m.