New Minnesota House speaker addresses her priorities, historic election to the office

The Minnesota House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon elected Republican Representative Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as their new speaker.

Rep. Demuth is a four-term House member and a business owner from Cold Spring in central Minnesota.

The new speaker made Minnesota history as the first female Republican and first Black person to hold the position.



“It’s humbling, I’ve never set out to make history, but I have,” Speaker Demuth said. “That comes with a responsibility, but I want to serve well, and I want people to remember me and the work I do for the merits.”

Demuth said some of her priorities include public safety, addressing fraud and education.

The speaker said she’s optimistic lawmakers can pass a budget before the session ends in mid-May.

“I want to be respectful on both sides of the aisle — and I think that’s what people are looking for us to do,” Speaker Demuth said.

Republicans currently have a one-seat advantage in the chamber.

There’s a special election next month for an open seat in a metro suburb that could lead to a 67-67 tie in the House.

“We have to work together, Minnesotans expect us to do that, I believe we can do it, and it could have our uniqueness, possible some bumpiness in there too,” Speaker Demuth said. “But it’s a time for our committees to come together, find areas that we can agree on, and be agreeable when we disagree.”

Full House committees begin their work Monday at the Capitol.