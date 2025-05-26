New memorial for veterans unveiled in Blaine

Minnesotans spent Memorial Day honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom in America.

The sound of sacrifice echoed through the silence of gratitude at Veterans Memorial Park in Blaine.



“It gives me goose bumps. You know, to see all the people supportive,” Thomas Brown, a veteran, said. “It’s just important to be here and recognize and pay tribute to those fallen that have been there for our freedoms.”



“The generation of young men and women who served in the war in Vietnam would be tested and challenged like never before,” the brother of Bobby Pruden said during the ceremony.



During the ceremony, Minnesotans learned of the heroic story of fallen soldier Sgt. Bobby Pruden.



“Bobby looked at Danny and asked, ‘How bad is it?’ Danny reached down and pulled up Bobby’s shirt and looked back at Bobby and said, ‘You took nine rounds center mass,’” the speaker said. “Bobby said, ‘Tell my mom that I love her.’”



The 20-year-old from St. Paul’s east side died in combat.



“We need to make sure that the sacrifice that these people have made doesn’t get forgotten,” Steve Guider, Blaine’s Veterans Memorial Park committee president, said.



Blaine will feature new memorials at the park, paying tribute to every fallen service member.

The new addition includes five granite pillars representing the U.S. branches of the armed forces.

Guider explained the Space Force is not included because the pillars were ordered prior to the branch being formed and no one has lost their life in that branch.

Another piece of the memorial will be arriving in the coming weeks, according to Guider.



“It’s going to be a statue of a soldier kneeling on the battlefield, holding the fallen soldier in their arms. It is absolutely incredible,” Guider said.



On Memorial Day, the tributes pour in to honor the cost of service and sacrifice that gave Americans freedom.

When the final piece of the memorial arrives at the park, officials explained they will update the public on their Facebook page.

