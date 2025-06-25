New Hazelden Betty Ford Clinic in Hudson will help growing needs of rural healthcare

A new clinic in western Wisconsin will help address the growing needs of rural healthcare.

Hazelden Betty Ford opened a clinic in Hudson for mental health and substance use disorders.

The clinic offers several outpatient services for those in the area, all in one place close to home.

“We are trying to expand those treatment options to those folks who want to stay a little closer to home and don’t want to travel to the Twin Cities for treatment,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alta Deroo said. “Family and community are your number one factor to your success with less drinking, remaining sober, so if a person is able to stay close to home and can engage in support of your family they’re going to have better outcomes.”

Hazelden Betty Ford has a long legacy of helping people dating back more than 75 years.