New hands-on exhibit helping parents find drug-hiding spots

A new effort is underway to help parents spot drug hiding spots in their kids’ bedroom. The foundation behind it says it’s lifesaving work.

Called the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office’s (SCSO) mobile exhibit is giving families a hands-on opportunity to see up close how easily it has become for kids to mask their drug use.

“The whole point was to make it look like a teenager’s bedroom,” Stearns County Deputy Brian Theisen said.

“A lot of kids experiment with stuff,” Theisen said. “I think it’s very common,” he added about how typical it is for the youth and teens to be doing drugs.

Deputies spread seemingly common items throughout the trailer, and the parents are tasked to try and find the fake items used to conceal drugs, which include hollowed out pop cans, functioning water bottles, outlets, and even a shoe insole.

The trailer was donated by Pleasure Land RV Center and the Justin Pearson Foundation. Justin passed away from a drug overdose in 2006.

“I just remember my dad saying to us that we need to do whatever we can to make sure other families don’t feel like this,” Whitney Pearson-Curtis, Justin’s sister, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Now, through this new exhibit and their other efforts, the foundation is working to live by their motto: “If we can save just one…”

“Honestly, if we can just save one addict, save one family, [save one] whatever it is. That’s the best we can do, you know,” Pearson-Curtis said.

For Deputy Theisen, he has a passion for the work as a father and school resource officer and feels fortunate to be part of the mission.

“If there’s one kid we can save [who] doesn’t overdose on something, or pass away, that makes this whole thing 100% worth it,” Theisen said.

As for where you can expect to see it, on top of parent-teacher conferences in the area, the sheriff’s office says they are bringing it to the Stearns County Fair and Summertime By George.