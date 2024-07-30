New grocery store coming to North Minneapolis

A new grocery store will be moving into the building that formerly housed Aldi on Penn Avenue in North Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside council members Jeremiah Ellison, LaTrisha Vetaw, and local business leaders, made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The city claims Colonia Market and Restaurant will “benefit thousands of residents.” The brand will also be opening a location in south Minneapolis sometime in September, and there’s also one currently open on Nicollet.

Equipment for the north Minneapolis location could be moving into the building as soon as next week, with a goal of opening the location this December.

Daniel Hernandez, the owner, says he’s been working with city leaders to lease the former Aldi space after it was shut down last year.

This move is something city leaders are applauding, due to the number of grocery stores being few and far between in north Minneapolis.

Since Aldi closed, food banks have stepped in to help bring in healthy food, but soon, Colonial will bring all kinds of groceries to the area. The restaurant located inside will also have an ice cream shop.

Hernandez says the market will create 40 jobs, and he’s looking to hire people who can walk to work.

In addition, he wants to open a total of seven Colonia Markets in the metro.