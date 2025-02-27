New event venue brings a taste of Vegas to Minneapolis

It might not be as eye-popping as the “Sphere” in Las Vegas, but Royalston Square will open your eyes to the same immersive video technology.

“The wow factor is going to be the scale of the video and then immersive experience,” says Steve Hark of Entourage Events Group, the developer of Royalston Square. “Typically, you come to an event center, you host the event, you have to make your event fit in this space. This is the opposite. You bring your event, and we’ll make this space synch with your event. We’ll turn it into whatever you want.”

The venue space can cater to small groups or big groups of up to 1,200 or 2,000 people.

Hark says several weddings and a high school prom are already booked for the space in various configurations. Several trade show organizers are also considering booking events.

For weddings, the couple getting married can provide pictures of the couple and their families that will be displayed 360 degrees on the floor-to-ceiling screens. They’ll also have access to 3D video technology.

Hark says they’re also planning to livestream sporting events like World Cup soccer next year. It could also host viewing parties for things like the NCAA basketball tournament, NFL football, Major League Baseball or NHL hockey.

Although it will primarily be a private event space, Hark says plans are in the works for nights it will be open to the public, with people buying tickets that give them the immersive video experience along with dinner and drinks. More information on that will be released in April.

On Thursday, a private sneak preview and ribbon-cutting will be held for event organizers and the media.

Hark is excited to show off his creation. “We built the car, now let’s race it,” he says.