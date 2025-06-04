New data shows worst job market for college grads in years

It’s the worst job market for new college grads in years.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows the unemployment rate for new graduates three years ago was just under 4%, and now the rate is up to nearly 6%.

Mark Sorenson-Wagner, director of career development at the University of St. Thomas, says it’s the worst job market for new grads he’s seen since 2010.

“Lots of frustration,” Sorenson-Wagner said. “Sometimes anger and wanting to give up sometimes because it’s challenging.”

Advice for new grads looking for a job includes staying positive, being persistent and leaning into your support system of family and friends.