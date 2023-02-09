New data shows growth in downtown Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Downtown Council released new data showing growth in the heart of the city.

According to city data, 671 new residents moved downtown in 2022.

In 2021, 2,984 people moved to the heart of the city.

“Like Rocky in all those movies. Our community, our downtown has also been pummeled these last three years,” Steve Cramer, Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO and president, said.

The heart of Minneapolis is still fighting for revival — that was one of the main messages at the city’s 67th Downtown Council Annual Meeting.

“Downtown is still standing, like Rocky, but the rest of that fight is still ahead of us,” Cramer said.

The council said some of the vibrancy seen downtown is fueled by workers coming back to the office.

According to city data, in 2022, about 64% of employees worked from the office at some point during the week. That’s a 56% jump from 2021.

“We want our employees to show up every day and collaborate. We have to have a healthy downtown so that they feel that they’re coming to an environment where they can be at their best,” Greg Cunningham. U.S. Bank, said.

City leaders said public safety plays a big role in attracting people to the area.

In 2022, there was an overall 4% increase in violent crime downtown.

But the city credits Operation Endeavor, a public safety project, for progress in certain areas.

There was a 35% drop in crime in the entertainment district and a 15% decrease in Loring Park, according to city data.

“I get off work at 1:00 or 2:00 in the morning sometimes and when I walk home, I feel safe,” Mitchell Brustad, who works at The Local on Nicolett Mall, said.

Brustad also lives downtown and explained he’s seen the changes to the area over time.

“As people stopped working remote and start working in the office again, which we appreciate, lunches and happy hours are picking back up,” he said.

But he explained the late nights and weekends are still slower than normal.

Brustad said there’s one simple fix to bring back downtown, but it’s up the community to make it happen.

“Just getting people to come back out and join us downtown for some fun,” he said.

More people are also traveling to Downtown Minneapolis. Hotel occupancy is up 56% compared to 2021.