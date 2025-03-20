New bill would require warning labels on social media platforms

Advocates for a new bill at the state capitol that would require warning labels on social media say it will protect kids from some of the dangers on the different platforms.

However, others believe this violates the First Amendment guarantee of free speech rights.



What these warnings look like and who sees them is still a work in progress. But as social media has evolved over the years, some believe now is the time to take action.

“I know firsthand from losing a child that it’s the worst feeling in the world,” said Bridgette Norring, who lost a son to fentanyl poisoning.

RELATED: Hastings mother advocates for social media bill following son’s death to fake pills



Devin Norring died at the age of 19 after purchasing what he thought was the pain reliever Percocet from someone on Snapchat.



“That Percocet turned out to be 100% fentanyl,” Norring said.



Now his mother, Bridgette, is honoring Devin by working to protect others from any dangers that come from social media.



“Maybe it’ll deter these kids, put the phone down and go do something different,” Norring said.



On Thursday, Minnesota lawmakers learned about a new bill that would require warning labels on social media.



“Every click has a consequence; we ought to label the risk,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.



SAVE is a local nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention. Mische says the proposal also includes a pop-up timer to let people know how long they’ve been using the platform.



“Which would give kids an opportunity to kind of say, ‘Hey, you’ve been on here for a while, time to take a break,'” Mische said.



Mische believes it’s important to still provide access but have guardrails.



“There are activities going on, on these platforms that involve sextortion, sex trafficking, sales of illegal drugs, bullying, predatory behavior that can also lead to suicide idealization and suicide,” Mische said.



“It violates the First Amendment of the Constitution,” said Zach Lilly with Net Choice.



Some, including the social media giants, say this warning goes too far. Zach Lilly is with Net Choice, a trade association of leading tech companies. He suggests other ways to have a positive impact on our youth.

“Instead, the government can focus resources on educating young people and parents directly instead of commandeering private platforms,” Lilly said.



“I don’t think there’s anything wrong about putting a warning label on it,” Norring said.

Similar bills have been introduced in other states and even at the federal level. Just last year, the U.S. Surgeon General called on Congress to implement warning labels for social media.

RELATED: Work already underway addressing Surgeon General’s call to action surrounding social media harms

The Minnesota bill has bipartisan support and now heads to the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.

Mische is part of the KIDS: Keep it Digitally Safe Campaign that encourages people to submit designs for potential social media warning labels. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: