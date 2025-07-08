New $50B rural hospital relief fund brings hope in Minnesota

It’s sparking renewed hope for struggling rural hospitals in Minnesota.

Rural hospitals across the country have had tough times and the administration’s Medicaid cuts are unlikely to help. However, there’s some hope with a new $50 billion rural hospital relief fund.

Mark Jones, the Executive Director at Minnesota Rural Health Association, says it’s too early to know the full impact the fund will have.

“It’s positive that money is there,” Jones said. “It’s meant to try and help a large number of rural providers kind of balance that loss in revenue from changes in the Medicaid program.”

Concerns remain about how the money will be used, who will get it and whether it will drive lasting change.