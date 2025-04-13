Neighbors voice concerns after fight, shots fired at popular St. Paul park

A St. Paul neighborhood is on alert after police say a fight broke out at a busy park, escalating to shots being fired.

At about 2:15 p.m., St. Paul police officers responded to the 1300 block of Arkwright Avenue East on multiple reports of shots fired and a large fight. Once officers arrived, the group dispersed, police said.

Law enforcement recovered evidence of shots fired at the scene, but no victims were found.

St. Paul police said that investigators are working to determine what happened and who was involved.

Neighbors who live near Arlington-Arkwright Park told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they are terrified and that this has happened before.

“I heard what I thought was a car backfire at first, and then it kept going,” said Abby Wyatt. “Assumed it was gunshots and saw a big group of guys go running across the field. Saw some people peel out in cars and then some stragglers running.”

Other neighbors said they heard as many as 20 shots and that this was not the first daylight shooting in that area, with another incident occurring days before.

“It’s crazy to me, I haven’t witnessed anything like that here before,” said Cameron Russell. “I guess anything can happen anywhere.”

Many consider the park in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood to be a safe zone.

Wyatt and her friend, Axel Schow, were playing pickleball when they saw people running off as officers arrived. Their biggest worry is for kids who play there.

“It’s a playground, you just don’t want to see kids get hurt and houses,” Schow said. “You don’t want to see a neighborhood bummed out.”

The incident has left park users shaking their heads.

“I mean, a little concerning with it being especially during the day. Typically, when I heard things going on, it’s at night,” Wyatt said, adding, “Definitely a very busy park for something to be happening in. So definitely shocking.”

There have been 244 shots fired incidents in 2025 as of April 7, compared to 317 during the same time period in 2024, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

If you have any information about the incident, call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.