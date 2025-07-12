Neighbors raise concerns about past violations at Gopher Resource

Eagan recycling plant

Dodd Road in Eagan is all that separates Gopher Resource and nearby neighborhoods, where homeowners told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’ve been concerned about lead levels at the battery recycling facility for years.

“Started looking at the data, realized the levels were super bad many years ago,” said Dan Conway, a homeowner. “Definitely very worrying.”

Conway showed 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS an email he sent to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) representative last month, raising concerns about lead levels and asking what attention the air quality issue gets.

Now, this week, MPCA sent letters to people who live within a .75 mile radius of Gopher Resource to alert them of elevated lead levels detected in the air near the facility in January, February and March.

The state agency said it started monitoring air quality in 2006. MPCA said its air monitoring showed Gopher Resource was not meeting federal air quality standards for lead from 2007 to 2009. The company, however, implemented additional lead controls in 2009 to come into compliance, according to MPCA.

A spokesperson sent a statement on behalf of the company on Thursday. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS followed up with that person on Friday to ask why the company wasn’t meeting standards from 2007 to 2009, what additional controls were implemented, and whether those controls are still in place. The spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to send an inquiry directly to Gopher Resource. We did and did not receive a response.

The company was also previously the subject of a class action lawsuit. Employees at the Gopher Resource facilities in Eagan and Tampa, FL, claimed they were exposed to lead and other toxic substances and suffered injuries.

The company denies each allegation, according to court documents. A $30 million settlement was signed off on by a Florida Circuit Court judge in March, according to the court system. It covers participating employees and contractors, and those who lived, worked or attended school within a mile of the stack dating back to 2000.

