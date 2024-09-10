Neighbors gather to honor teenager who drowned at metro apartment pool

A close-knit apartment community came together to support one another and the family of a teenager who drowned.

At his memorial, a sign reads ‘Long Live Ian’ – the 13-year-old was found unresponsive in the apartment’s indoor pool last week in New Hope.

“My heart is hurt because he was a young man in the community,” Sharon Johnson, a neighbor of Ian said at a candlelight vigil for him.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. police were called to the Parkridge Way Apartments. Investigators say police began giving him CPR. The boy was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Bystanders found Ian in a pool, pulled him out and called 911. According to authorities, video footage showed him going into the pool on his own. He was underwater for over 30 minutes before the bystanders found him and called 911.

“My heart goes out to his family completely and the community and all of his friends that [were] looking forward to having a good school year with him,” Johnson said.