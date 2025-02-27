Nearly 400 workers to be laid off from Arctic Cat production plant in Thief River Falls

Arctic Cat will permanently lay off hundreds of workers from one of its production facilities in Thief River Falls, part of parent company Textron’s plan to scale back operations.

The cuts will take effect in May, leaving about 385 workers without a job, according to a notice filed with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Thursday.

“Changing business needs require us to reduce our workforce at the location permanently,” Stacy McDaniel, Textron’s vice president of human resources, wrote in her letter to DEED officials.

Brandon Haddock, a spokesman for Textron, said while Arctic Cat manufacturing will cease by May 22, the company’s sales, customer service and distribution divisions will still be operational.

“Textron Inc. continues to explore strategic alternatives regarding the future of the powersports business. If developments necessitate a change in plans for the Thief River Falls facility, we will make further announcements as needed,” Haddock said.

Textron announced in November it was laying off about 65 Arctic Cat workers due to “current conditions in our industry.” In December, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it planned to pause all production in its powersports division beginning in 2025.

“The consumer end market demand for powersports products continues to remain soft,” the filing states.

Arctic Cat was founded in Thief River Falls in 1962, and Textron acquired the company in 2017 for $246 million.