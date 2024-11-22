Nearly 1 year in, Hennepin County officials discuss progress of new red flag law

Minnesota’s red flag law has been in effect for nearly a year, but officials in Hennepin County say more work needs to be done to educate people on what it is.

An Extreme Risk Protection Order, or ERPO, temporarily prohibits someone in danger of causing harm to themselves or others from possessing or purchasing a gun.



So far, Hennepin County has issued 26 ERPOS, which is about a quarter of the orders issued throughout the state.

“Interrupting that time between the thought and action can save people’s lives,” said Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County Attorney.

Earlier this year, after a Hennepin County woman notified her family she was suicidal, her loved ones quickly took action.



“After the ERPO was filed, the woman went to a store to buy a gun, but she was denied because the ERPO was in the database,” Moriarty said.



This is an example of how Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty believes extreme risk protection orders can protect people from gun violence.



“Now both families and law enforcement can petition the court for ERPOS,” Moriarty said.



Over the last several months, Moriarty’s office has been working with community partners, including domestic violence advocates, who can help people navigate this process of petitioning for an ERPO.



“ERPOs provide a temporary thoughtful process to ensure that firearms are removed from volatile situations,” said Leah Kondes with Moms Demand Action. “These orders are not about taking anyone’s rights away arbitrarily; they’re about protecting lives when someone is in crisis.”



Whether it’s a suicidal person, a domestic situation, or a large-scale threat, officials say the turnaround time for a judge to issue an ERPO is typically very quick.



“In general, if you apply today, you’re going to get an ERPO today,” said Rana Alexander, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney.



Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Rana Alexander stresses an ERPO is not a criminal action but that it simply temporarily restricts someone from possessing or purchasing a gun.



“Someone didn’t necessarily do something wrong or something illegal for an ERPO to be sought or granted,” Alexander said.

For more information on petitioning for an ERPO, CLICK HERE.