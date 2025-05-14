Native pest helping fuel wildfires, investigations underway to find causes

Dry and windy conditions aren’t the only factors leading to the devastation from fires in northern Minnesota — a native pest is not doing any favors to those trying to get the fires under control.

The Spruce Budworm has been feeding off Minnesota forests for decades — and while their outbreaks come in waves, at times decades apart, experts on the pest say they’ve been on a rampage recently.

“We’re in a period of several years of very destructive activity,” Eli Sagor, with the University of Minnesota Extension, said of the Spruce Budworm.

“It’s very likely a factor in the fires that we’re seeing now,” Sagor added.

A 2024 forest health report shows the insect has impacted more than 2,000 square miles in recent years. Sagor says they prefer Balsam Fir trees — they eat the vegetation on the tree, wearing them down, and making them more susceptible to fires.

While we know what’s fueling the fires, investigators are working to learn how they started.

“They look at the origin area, they do the forensic analysis of what’s going on out there, and determine where the fire started, determine whether it was human-caused or natural,” William Glesener, wildlife operations supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Glesener says the investigations are still active, but did say there wasn’t any lightning in the area when they started.

“Over 98% of the fires in Minnesota have some sort of human connection, whether it be accidental, on purpose,” Glesener said while generally reflecting on fires in the state.

He also stressed the importance of being careful outside right now due to the continued risk of fires.

“Whatever their activities are in the woods, or out in the open, [if] they’re four wheeling or just enjoying being outside and cooking or whatever, [we ask they be] very cautious with open flames in the in the wild lands right now, out in the forests,” Glesener said.