Native community mourns those lost during violent 24 hours in Minneapolis

The community is coming together to pray and mourn after a violent 24 hours in Minneapolis left five dead and several others injured.

Investigators are still searching for those responsible — there have been no arrests.

Dozens showed up for the vigil Thursday morning, saying they are hurting and that people need to come together now more than ever. Community members told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Thursday should have been a celebration, as May is American Indian Month in Minneapolis. Instead, they are coming together to mourn those lost.

The vigil saw sage, tobacco, and Native American songs and prayers. The Native American community called on elders to step up in the coming days and weeks to help combat the violence.

First shooting: 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue

Police were called to this shooting just before midnight on Tuesday night.

Five people were shot in total: two men, two women and a teenage boy.

The 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. The remaining man and woman were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Second shooting: Cedar and 17th avenues

Officers responded to this shooting around 1 p.m. Wednesday, three blocks from the previous night’s triple homicide.

There, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While it’s unclear if the deceased man shot back, O’Hara said police did recover a gun from the scene.

One of the rounds fired at the Cedar and 17th avenues scene hit a nearby SUV and narrowly missed two young children — an infant and a toddler — who were sitting in the backseat, Chief O’Hara said.

Third shooting: 3300 block of Harriet Avenue

Officers responded to this shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man who had been shot was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers at the scene found that gunfire had damaged vehicles and at least one home.

Fourth shooting: 2900 block of Girard Avenue North

Officers responded to this shooting around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man and woman who had been shot. Authorities say an outdoor altercation escalated to a shooting.

The two were both brought to the hospital — the man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and the woman with a non-life-threatening injury.

Fifth shooting: Lake Street and 15th Avenue

Officers responded to this shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

The man later died at the hospital, authorities said.

O’Hara encouraged anyone with knowledge of the people responsible for the shootings to come forward. You can email police by clicking HERE or call 612-673-5845. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking HERE.