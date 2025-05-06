Native community continuing steps to curb gang violence, law enforcement says multi-prong approach needed

Work is underway, from the law enforcement to the community level, to both heal from and address gang violence.

Not a week removed from the deadliest day of the year in Minneapolis, the men’s group Many Shields Society met for their weekly gathering and patrol.

“When you’re talking about these boys engaged in group violence, I believe that in my heart, you know it’s our responsibility,” A’Suwu, who is working on building stronger connections with the Native community’s youth with Many Shields, said.

While a key part of their missions is providing protection through neighborhood patrols and working events, the men’s group’s goals are deeper than that, as it offers an avenue for men to stay on a path that betters themselves, their families, and the community.

“A lot of our community men [actually] come from the lifestyle of active addiction, you know, homelessness, gangs, violence, those types of things. So this is an opportunity for us, men, to come together and be something positive,” Vinny Dionne with Many Shields said.

“This last incident right here, kind of opened all of our eyes to let us know that it is still very active out here,” Dionne said of a gang-related shooting last week that has since killed four people; a fifth is recovering from also being shot.

Prosecutors say the man charged with multiple counts of murder in that shooting in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood, James Ortley, is associated with the Native Mob — a local street gang that’s had its grip on the Native community since the mid-90s.

“Unfortunately, the young kids feel like they have no choice but to join the gang a lot of times and and that ends up involving violence.” Mike Martin, president of Minnesota’s chapter of the Midwest Gang Investigators Association, said.

Martin, still in local law enforcement, has been a gang investigator for decades.

“It sadly, it’s very common. Unfortunately,” Martin said.

“What really works is a three-pronged approach: prevention, keeping kids out of gangs, intervention, getting them out as soon as we can, and then suppression, suppressing the violent activity in the criminal activity,” he added.

Which makes the work of Many Shields that much more meaningful.

“We’re bringing our community back. We’re bringing in a new era of healing, a new era of integrity, a new era of just open-mindedness and being humble and wanting to do better,” Dionne added.