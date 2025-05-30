Native American community healing, moving forward after string of violence

The Native American community is coming together to heal by ending American Indian Month with a celebration and parade in Minneapolis.

At the end of April, the community faced murders and trauma, marking a violent start to what was supposed to be a celebration of culture.

RELATED: Native community mourns those lost during violent 24 hours in Minneapolis

Through the rhythm of drums and the heartbeat of tradition, Native culture is leading the way back to peace.

“To move forward, you just need to heal,” Travis Earth-Werner, American Indian Community Development Corporation, said.

A parade was supposed to kick off American Indian Month at the beginning of May, but a wave of murders and trauma in the Native community put the celebrations on hold.

“It’s still difficult, you know? It’s progress rather than perfection,” Earth-Werner said.

“This is healing. This is medicine for us,” said Mike Forcia, with the American Indian Movement.



Near Cedar Field Park at Little Earth, Native American culture was proudly on display in south Minneapolis, honoring their ancestors while creating a future their elders would be proud of.



“We have an incredibly strong and resilient urban Native community, and I think you saw that on display today. We show up for each other and we care,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.



Native American leaders explained that marching through the streets is one part of the healing process, but they need more support from the community and more funding from the city.

“We need restitution for all the decades of damage and assault and abuse and neglect from the Minneapolis police and the city,” Forcia said. “We need way more funding, way more funding.”

Native leaders explained that on top of the recent violence, it’s been tough battling the homelessness and opioid epidemic that’s been plaguing their community for decades.

In the future, leaders hope to see more unity from Minnesotans by standing in solidarity.

“I’m hoping that someday when we have our marches and our parade, we can have a whole bunch of people on the sidelines out ready and waiting for like the Mayday Parade was,” Forcia said.