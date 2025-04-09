National trend of pride group funding shortfalls hitting home, other nonprofits also seeing dip in donations

A national trend of funding shortfalls for pride organizations is hitting home.

Twin Cities Pride says it’s facing a $200,000 deficit, among other factors, because of a loss of sponsorships.

The state’s largest pride event isn’t alone. Rochester Pride says it’s $8,000 short of its fundraising goal with just more than a month until its event. The group tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at least two sponsors have pulled out over fears of losing federal grant money.

“[It’s] certainly hard to hear about anybody having shortfalls, [especially with] organizations like pride festivals that are just so important,” Josh Miller, representative with Duluth-Superior Pride, said.

“It’s always important to try to, you know, kind of diversify your funding sources,” Miller added. “I think that we will finally, you know, at the end, after this year, that we’re probably going to come back stronger and even grow more now that people understand the importance of us.”

While it’s early in their fundraising efforts, he’s cautiously optimistic about the work ahead.

“It’s critical now more than ever that individuals step up and support LGBTQ+ causes,” Jenna Ray, interim executive director with GiveMN, said. “We see an increase in anti LGBTQ+ legislation, and we see disruptions to federal funding and grants and DEI rollbacks.”

Ray says that while those groups are facing unique challenges, nonprofits across the state are facing fundraising challenges.

“We know that nonprofit need is higher than ever before,” Ray said, adding that while that happens, support is going down. “That’s declining donations from individuals, from corporations and from foundations across the country.”

TC Pride is facing the shortfall after recouping a $50,000 loss after parting ways with Target due to its DEI policies.

For TC Pride, they said other factors include general increases in prices and extra security costs for leading to their current shortfall — while the event will go on, the group says their year-round programming will be impacted if it’s not able to reach their goal.